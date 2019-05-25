Atiku Bagudu Heads APC Governors Forum

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu has been elected the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), a body that comprises all state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He emerged at the meeting held on Thursday at Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja. A statement issued on Friday by the Director General Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Moh. Lukman, said the Kebbi governor was unanimously elected as chairman of the Forum.

“The election of Bagudu is in furtherance of the commitment of the Progressive Governors to deepen democratic governance in the country. Bagudu will provide leadership to PGF to realise the collective vision of the Progressive Governors to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC,” it said. Considering all the internal political challenges facing the APC, the statement said that under Bagudu’s leadership the forum “will mobilise all party members and by extension Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision making process within the APC”. Bagudu succeeds the outgoing Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.