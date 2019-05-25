AAU Executes 33 Projects through TETFund, Needs Assessment, Others

By ‎Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo has announced that his administration in the last three years, has initiated over 33 projects with many completed.

Addressing journalists in Ekpoma, Onimawo explained that the feat was made possible with N3 billion High Impact Intervention Fund from the Tertiary Eduction Trust Fund (TETFund), N740 million Needs Assessment Fund and other intervention funds.

According to him, “infrastructurally, we have changed the face of AAU and we are still working.”

Onimawo explained that his administration has deployed Information Communication Technology (ICT) through computer-based examination for 100 and 200 level students to improve the conduct of examinations and ensure quick release of results.

Besides, he said ICT has helped the institution in efficient collection of school fees‎, preparation of results and conduct of students’ union elections, adding, “we are the only university to do this in the country.”

The vice-chancellor also attributed the achievement to God through the university’s monthly prayer that he instituted. “It is through the effort and ‎grace of God that we are succeeding. If you put God first, everything will work out.”