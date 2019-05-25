9mobile Introduces New WhatsApp App

With the aim to improve customers experience on its platform, indigenous telecommunication firm, 9mobile, has introduced a personalised WhatsApp customer care channel

This, according to the company, is in demonstration of commitment to its customers to enable them have a smooth access to its service, especially in this social media era.

According to the company, through the app, which is accessible to over 1.2 billion users globally and over 3 million users on the 9mobile network, it would be offering its subscribers a simple and cost-effective support channel available from the convenience of their phones.

Vice President, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu pointed out that as the largest messaging application, WhatsApp had the capacity to enhance customer engagement while also creating strong brand awareness among its subscribers.

“In today’s world of evolving technology, we have decided to keep up with the changing times by bringing our services closer to our numerous subscribers. With the new initiative, subscribers are assured of a seamless service, immediate response and timely resolution of their queries.

“The product also offers us the opportunity to create an alternate channel specifically tailored to our customers’ preferences. With this addition, customers have unlimited access to us”, he said.

It will be recalled that the company recently launched its free whatssapp service whereby its subscribers chat for free without depleting their data.

Since its entry into the Nigerian market over 10 years ago, the telco has consistently launched pioneering solutions that support individuals, businesses and communities.