24hrs electricity: Entrepreneurs set to commence operations, as Edo Production Centre takes delivery of three 500KV transformers

Entrepreneurs in Edo State are finalising moves to commence operations at the Edo Production Centre, as three 500KV transformers have been installed at the facility in furtherance of the state government’s plans to provide 24-hour electricity at the centre located at the Sapele Road axis of Benin City.

The Edo Production Centre is an initiative of the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to provide a multipurpose production facility with conducive environment for manufacturers to work in clusters. Some of the major attractions include constant power supply and other business support services so as to boost capacity to produce at scale, create more jobs and deepen industrialisation.

The facility is expected to play host to 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in welding and fabrication, recycling and waste management, polythene production, printing and publishing, clothing, bakeries and confectionaries, and packaging, among others.

Head, Energising Edo, Mr. Paul Okungbowa, said entrepreneurs are gearing to move in, even as the facility has taken delivery of three 500 KV transformers.

According to him, “The 500KV transformers will be connected to the 33KV line in the area. The plan is to have at the onset 1.2MW of power, which we intend to expand to 4MW in the near future. We want to ensure that there will be ample electricity to power the machines and equipment of the artisans and businesses that will co-locate at the hub. Essentially, there will be no downtime, if the occupiers wish.”

He said the state government’s intention is to ensure that there are thriving industries in the state, which is why it is facilitating the growth of MSMEs that will create more jobs and engage youths. He added that two more centres are to be built in Edo North and Edo Central, to stimulate inclusive growth across the state.

The Edo Production Centre is fitted with factory space, security and office space and would provide live-in desks for relevant government agencies to engage, support and provide services to small businesses. The agencies to be hosted at the facility are the Bank of Industry (BoI), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), among others.