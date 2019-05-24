PVC Ride To Hold Award Ceremony

Ayodeji Ake

The first power of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Ride officially announced it honorary award scheduled to hold on June 8, 2019 at Barracuda Beach Resort in Ajah, Lagos.

In a press release co-signed by the organiser of the event, Chief Executive Officer of BKleff Entertainment, Mr. Korede Balogun noted that the essence of the event is to honour those who believed in the effect of the PVC ride advocacy and supported the initiative.

The release also signed by the Media Spokesperson of BKleff Entertainment, Clementina Olomu, said the essence of the award and after party is to further bring to the Independent National Electoral Commission and Nigerians the awareness of the journey towards a successful election come 2023 starts now.

“It will be recalled that the power of the PVC Ride is the first private individual initiative in sensitising Nigerians on the power of their PVC and the project took them to some states where people were sensitised in different communities.

“It would be noted that people were sensitised in different languages and the crew used drama to drive home their messages. Rites foods supported the campaign with all their brand and was a major attraction everywhere they went. We can only get things right if we prepare early . ln this opinion, the preparation for 2023 election should start now”, it stated.