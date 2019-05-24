Patrick Diabuah Stars in 3Some play at MUSON Stage in June

Yinka Olatunbosun

The poster boy of contemporary musical in Nigeria, Patrick Diabuah will star in the steamy drama, 3some. This psycho- erotic drama, written and directed by Jude Idada is about to hit the stage on June 8 and 9 at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The much-anticipated play returns this season by popular demand with support from Pay Attitude and Durex Condoms. A huge box office success at the 2018 Lagos Theatre Festival, 3Some was not just a talk-of-the-town but a choice for theatre reviewers with its unconventional and boldtreatment of the subject matters of sex and marriage.

Jude Idada is preparing the cast to taunt the audience whileraising relationship issues such as fidelity, communication and responsibility with strong technical details of lighting, make-upand costume.

Although, the resolution of the conflict of the drama remains controversial, the drama will definitely excite, arouse and ignite passion in fun seekers who wish to ‘get their freak on’ which is why it is rated 18.

The Executive Producer and Founder, Duke of Shomolu Productions, Joseph Edgar, while speaking on the rationale for restaging this drama observed that “today’s relationships are buffeted by the intrusion and seamlessness of social mediawhich has led to the blurring of lines and exposing relationships to the stress of infidelity especially that of the mind. It is for this reason that the Duke of Shomolu Productions is staging this play,’’ he said.

Showbiz impresario, Olisa Adibua and one of the godfathers of stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Alibaba are co-Executive Producers for this show which has an after-party hosted by Kohinoor.

Duke of Shomolu Productions is an indigenous theatre production company headed by the veteran theatre artist, Mofoluwake Oriyomi Edgar, with a mandate to retell the Nigerian story through strong and powerful performances. The production company has delivered N100m in topline budget productions include Oba Esugbayi, performed in December 2018 with the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode as host.