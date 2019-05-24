Nigeria Qualify for 2019 All Africa Games Volleyball

Nigeria senior men’s volleyball team has qualified for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-15) to secure the sole ticket of Zone 3 which consists of Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger Republic.

The head coach of the team, Japhet Nuhu attributed the feat to the determination of the players as well as the support from the volleyball Federation led by Engineer Musa Nimrod.

He said the boys knew what was at stake and could not disappoint the over 180 million Nigerians.

The Niger brass coach said, “I am glad this team has qualified for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco. It could have been disastrous if we did not qualify because the board led by Musa Nimrod has invested so much in the team.

“Before the boys went to the court, I told them the volleyball family is expecting good news and we cannot afford to disappoint them. This is a new beginning for volleyball in Nigeria”.

Also speaking, the captain of the team, Daniel Nathaniel thanked his teammates for playing as one unit.

Nathaniel said, “This is a dream come true for me because I will be leading Nigeria to the All Africa Games as a captain. We promise not to lower the standard of our game when we get to the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco”.

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod praised the players for qualifying for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

He urged them to continue to make the country proud in whatever capacity they find themselves.

Nimrod said, “It is a great pleasure that Nigeria will be in Morocco for the All Africa Games. I am excited that these new set of players are performing beyond expectations and the board promise to support you ahead of the games”.