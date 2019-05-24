Lola Adeoti: Making Fashionable Affordable but Luxury Handbags

In this interview, Nume Ekeghe and Sunday Ehigiator explore the uniqueness of the Lolaadeoti bag brand as they speak with the C.E.O of the Nigerian-made bag brand, Lola Adeoti

The truth is, no matter how much women adore clothes, shoes and make-up, they always appreciate complimenting handbags more. For women, a handbag is much more than just an accessory. It is the friend that accompanies one all day long while sharing with them its elegance, support and space.

A “handbag” is a larger accessory that holds objects beyond currency, such as personal items. The term handbag began appearing in the early 1900’s. Initially, it was most often used to refer to men’s hand-luggage. Women’s bags grew larger and more complex during this period, and the term was attached to the accessory. Today, with handmade brands like Lolaadeoti, handbags has gone beyond an accessory used for holding objects to a fashionable accessory that compliments beauty.

Speaking with THISDAY, C.E.O Lolaadeoti Bags, Lola Adeoti said, “The Lolaadeoti brand which was derived from my first and last name, was inspired by my love for two things; Nigeria and handmade items. I started off by selling Ankara accessories and training women all over Nigeria on how to do the same. And I decided on the name because of how close the brand is to my heart.

“The Lolaadeoti bags has been up and running for four years. The very first collection was launched on January 1, 2015, but it wasn’t much of a success. Although I lost all my capital, but I went back to the drawing board and re-launched in July 2015. This time, because I had lost all my savings, I had to ask intending customers to pay ahead and I would then buy leather and produce with their money and deliver. Prior to the launching of the brand, I had gone through a four months apprenticeship training program in the art of bag making and was trained by a local artisan in the heart of Nigeria.

“The brand derive its uniqueness in the fact that they are made of locally sourced full grain leather, calf skin, goat skin and lined with velvet. All designs by Lola Adeoti are unique to Lolaadeoti bags and promise to make the owner stand out. The bags are made with the highest grade of leather that is built to last for a very long time when handled with care and love. And when I say care, I mean consciously caring for your bag which entails, that after using your handbag, you start with the first step of emptying it of its contents and dust it.

“Then wipe the exterior of the bag softly with a damp paper towel and polish with the polish that is provided. Store your bag in the dust bag provided, while refraining from hanging your bags because, this will distort the shape of the handles. Then line your bags up on a shelf in your closet. If the shelf is not tall enough, do not allow the handles of the bag to be pressed down; in this case, the bag should lie flat.”

Speaking on the affordability of the bags, she said, “the prices of the bags are comparably very affordable. They are pocket friendly and it ranges between N20,000 to N85,000 depending on your preferences. And we basically trade online via our Instagram and Facebook page @lolaadeoti or Whatsapp at 08073218933 for order placement.

“Asides handbags, we likewise produce leather bags, leather wallets, belts and other portable leather goods suitable for everyday use and as souvenirs. And since July 2015, the brand has grown in quantum leaps gaining customers not only in Nigeria, but also Ghana, Togo, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Indonesia, United States of America and Canada.

“This international recognition of the brand only attest to quality of all of products which are simply very durable; so no peelings, easy to clean and strong structure. We have products that are fashionable and are likewise large enough to carry stuff; hence nursing mothers can rock it and slay; even as they nurse, while also providing young ladies the advantage of switching from their carrier bags for it; since your heels can enter.”

Speaking on one of the products, she said, “we have a Gidichic bag in Gem Turquoise; a color that commands attention. The bag is so vintage, yet so modern in a color that is so striking. It is a head turner, for the chic woman. For the woman who is inspired by the past but can predict the future of fashion and even finances; the leader of the pack; the alpha female; Gem Turquoise Gidichic bag is just right for you.”

In a testimony by one of her clients, @balkyzzz; who visibly couldn’t curtail her love for the brand after using it, she said, “I rock @lolaadeoti bags because they are sturdy, she makes her bags with the most durable and adorable materials, and because I like good and trendy things. I also love durable goods, so Lolaadeoti bags are the first to come to mind when shopping for a new bag.”