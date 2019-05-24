LatestNigeria Flying Eagles Defeat Qatar May 24, 2019 7:12 pm 0 Share Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Email Google+ Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Nigeria’s Flying Eagles open their Group D campaign at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland with a 4-0 defeat of Qatar at Tychy, through goals from Maxwell Effiom, Okechukwu Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen. (NAN) Share this:FacebookRedditGoogleTwitterPrintPinterestEmailWhatsAppSkypeLinkedInTumblrPocketTelegram