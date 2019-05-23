Police Council Confirms Adamu as IGP

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Police Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja, confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police.

Adamu who was appointed on January 15, when his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, attained the mandatory 35 years in service, had till this afternoon, served at the top echelon of the Nigeria Police in acting capacity.

The Police Council which is made up of some top government officials as well as the governors of the 36 states of the federation, met for only about 30 minutes in the Presidential Villa and resolved that Adamu had performed creditably well in the past four months as the acting police boss and hence, deserved to be confirmed as the substantive IGP.

Details later…