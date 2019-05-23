Mobil Support Host Communities

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) has donated over 500 market items including tables, chairs and sunscreen ultra large umbrellas to indigenes of Ibeno, Eket, Esit Eket and Onna loccal government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Roland Ewubare, who made the donation said it was part of NNPC /MPN Joint Venture Community Investment Programme the state.

Ewubare, who was represented by Mrs. Henrietta Obioma -Igwe in a brief ceremony in Upenekang, headquarters of Ibeno local government area, described the community investment programme as a value – adding initiative aimed at delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders in the areas for peaceful co-existence, environmental and safety practices.

He praised the youths for effectively collaborating with the execution partners to implement those programmes saying, “we believe that working together we can and will always achieve a lot more.”

According to him, the programme was targeted to positively engage youths, re-orientate and inculcate virtues in them.

“Our corporate social responsibility and citizenship place high premium on empowerment and capacity building initiatives such as this, in addition to our other contributions in other sectors.

“We will continue to support these and other laudable programmes, while seeking ways for improved partnership with our various stakeholders to sustain and develop our communities,” he added.

The market items falls under the Upgrade /Beautification of Market Stalls programme which saw each of the four benefiting local governments receiving items each of market tables, chairs and umbrellas which Ewubare said was, “to encourage, empower the women of these communities,” and charged them to make judicious use of the items.

The Group General Manager also presented five waste bins each to the affected communities as to ameliorate or stop the littering of waste in the community.

The waste bins came under the Clean and Green component of the programme which was facilitated by Arts and Skill Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation.

Project Coordinator, Foundation for Peace Studies and Human Development who facilitated the market upgrade and beautification, Mr. Joseph Utin, said the market items, including the tables, would help to prevent diseases and infections hitherto associated with consumables.

According to him, the presentation of the items “comes with an attitude; if you are given this beautiful tables, fantastic chairs and sunscreen umbrellas to take care of your trade, I think it is important that you begin to conduct yourself well at the market place because where these come from, there is more.”

Warning against misuse and abuse of the items, Utin said, “if you are not in the business of trading, please we want these things to be displayed at the market place not at the road corner, not in people’s houses.”

Reacting to the donation, wife of the chairman Ibeno local government, Mrs Ethel Ifim, expressed thanked MPN and assured that none of the items will “go astray.”