FG Opens Radio Station to Reach Herdsmen

The federal government has said it has acquired an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country as parts of measures to enhance nomadic education.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this Wednesday in Abuja during an interview with journalists, adding that the establishment of the radio frequency was to end the perennial farmers-herders crises across the country.

The minister noted that the radio service would operate on frequency of 720KHz, and would air in Fulani language, as the government believes that the radio medium is one of the viable means to reach the herdsmen.

He stated that plans were underway to secure funds for the procurement and installation of requisite transmission equipment for the successful take-off of the radio station.

Adamu said, “The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population.

“Additionally, it will enhance our capacity to address crisis between herders and farmers with attendant consequences to loss of lives, destruction of productive assets, nomadic schools, facilities teaching and learning resources.”

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Usman, said Hausa broadcasters have been contacted to develop programmes