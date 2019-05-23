Carbon Limits Appoints New Managing Director

By Raheem Akingbolu

Carbon Limits Nigeria, a joint venture focused on climate change strategies and mitigation actions, has announced the appointment of James Ogunleye as the Managing Director. He succeeds Paul Parks.

Ogunleye has over 18 years’ experience which spans projects planning and implementation, projects coordination, business advisory and carbon projects development. He specialises in renewable energy systems, climate change and electricity. He has also worked with specialized power and renewable energy consulting outfits that played active roles in the grid and off-grid power systems and emerging renewable energy industry in Nigeria.

The new MD has a Bachelor (Hons.) in Engineering from the University of Ilorin and Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Ibadan and another Master of Science in Renewable Energy & the Environment, the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Prior to joining Carbon Limits Nigeria, Jamesheld various positions suchas Project Implementation Officer at Globacom, Projects/Business Advisor at PowerCap Limited, and Project Coordinator, Rubitec Nigeria Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, the outgoing Managing Director, Paul Parks said: “I am very pleased with the appointment of James Ogunleye into the new role. As Carbon Limits Nigeria enters her next phase of growth, James brings the relevant industry experience to deliver on the mandate. I wish him a successful tenure”.

Torleif Haugland, Technical Partner, Carbon Limits, Norway, said: “We commend the board of Carbon Limits Nigeria on the choice of James as the Managing Director. James is an accomplished professional whose rich industry experience will be helpful in further strengthening CLN’s footprints in the Nigerian market”.