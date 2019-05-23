Banditry: Katsina Cancels Activities Lined up for May Day Celebration

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Following the persistent killings by armed bandits in Katsina State, the state government said it had cancelled all activities lined up for the inauguration of the new administration.

The Secretary to the state government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, in a statement issued on Thursday night, said the decision was reached following the recent attacks by armed bandits on some communities in the state.

He said the decision was to commiserate with the families and all those who lost their loved ones or property as a result of the dastardly acts of the bandits.

He added: “The attacks have ed to the death of many people and left several injured and homeless. To this end all activities that are usually organised for the event have been cancelled except the mandatory.”

The secretary to the state government affirmed that only swearing-in of the governor and his deputy as provided for in section 185 (1) of the 1999 constitution will hold on that day.

Inuwa, however, appealed to all law abiding citizens to continue to remain calm, just as he said all hands were on deck to restore normalcy in the state and bring the culprits to justice.

He admonished the people of the state to intensify prayers particularly during this holy month of Ramadan for the sustainability of peace in the state.