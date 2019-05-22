Group Rewards Employees

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of effort to boost accountability at the workplace, organisers of the Tams Summit and Awards has rewarded employees that have exhibited excellent performances at their various sectors of workplace.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, during the ‘Nigerian Employees of the Year Award,’ ceremony recently in Lagos, stressed the importance of human capital to industrialisation, infrastructural development, national savings and investment.

According to him, without skills, technology, productivity infrastructure and an educational structure that is both functional and effective there cannot be sustainable growth in any nation’s economy.

Rewane said, “The standard of education we pass on must be technical, vocational, professional, and academic. Whether we like it or not, we have to make these adjustments if not we would not be able to experience sustainable economic growth.

“Nigeria is going through a stage of growth and development, however if it is not complimented by a social and political structure that compliments one another we can end up having positive economic growth, negative political growth, much more negative social growth and then in the end the entire society collapses due to poor standard of living and social infrastructures.

“For instance, experiencing economic growth but still having to battle with Boko Harram an organized terrorist group and paying them ransoms.”

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of SB Telecoms and Devices limited, Afolabi Abiodun said, “Considering the fact that Tams Summit is a social impact initiative designed to promote accountability of time and resources in workplaces across all sectors of the economy, in the fourth year of its prestigious Tams and Summit Awards we celebrate the efforts and contribution Nigerian workers have put into their various organisations and the growth of the country’s economy.

“We felt celebrating productive employees should go beyond Tams customers so we opened up our platforms to the public which we got the shortlist of twenty employees from several organisations that subscribed for our platforms and after three weeks of public evaluation we arrived at the top three employees.”