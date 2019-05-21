Zamfara APC Crisis: Senator Marafa Faults Gov Yari’s Saudi Trip

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Kabir Marafa (Zamfara Central), has faulted the recent trip of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State to Saudi Arabia.

Marafa, who is Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), in a personally signed statement in Abuja yesterday described the Saudi trip of the governor as mischievous.

He said the governor’s trip, which coincided with killings of 13 people in Gidan Kaso village of Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state at the weekend was disheartening .

“It is quite disheartening that Governor Yari and the Emir of Maradun will leave their domain on Saturday, the very day 13 people were killed during iftar and the bandits refused to allow the villagers to even bury their loved ones.”

“Yari and the Emir decided to abandon them and travel to Saudi Arabia to dine with the President so that he can get undue advantage”, the Senator said .

According to Marafa , such a trip was supposed to be cancelled by any governor that is sensitive to the plights of his people.

He alleged that Governor Yari and the Emir embarked on the trip in spite of the Saturday morning massacre because of hidden motive of currying favour from President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the Friday Supreme Court’s judgment on Zamfara APC crisis .

“Unfortunately for Governor Yari, President Buhari he rushed to meet in Makkah over the coming Friday Supreme Court’s judgment will never dabble into workings of other arms of government just as the judges in the Supreme Court themselves are men and women of integrity who cannot be influenced by any desperate power monger .

“For avoidance of any doubt, let me state that the President has never been happy with the happenings in Zamfara State and he stands with the people of the state on this issue.

“Those dropping his name to influence judgment are his enemies, enemies of democracy, enemies of the people of Zamfara State in particular and the nation in general,” Marafa further said.

The nation’s apex Court had fixed the judgment of the appeals filed by Yari and APC on the ruling of Appeal Court Sokoto on Zamfara APC candidates tussle for Friday.

The governor’s camp had requested the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement of the Appeal Court which upturned the ruling of the Zamfara High Court upon which INEC recognised the candidates nominated by the governor for the last general elections.