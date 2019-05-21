Seven killed in Rivers cult attacks

At least, seven persons have been killed in Kono Boue in the Khana Local Government Area (LGA) and Isiodu in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The suspected cultists also destroyed properties worth millions of naira during the raid on the Kono Boue community on Sunday.

While five persons were shot dead by a group of cultists in the Khana LGA, two were said to have been hacked to death at Isiodu.

It was gathered that the Kono Boue incident, which happened around 4pm, caused panic in the area, as residents ran away to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

A source in the Khana LGA stated that one of those killed was popularly known as Dollar Boy.

The source, who pleaded not to be named said, “The gunmen were cult members and they came not in the night, but in broad daylight. Though I cannot say the exact number of persons who died during the attack, I learnt that many were killed during the incident.”

Confirming the two incidents, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said five persons lost their lives in Kono Boue, while two were killed in cult-related attacks in Isiodu.

Omoni, however, explained that the state police command had begun investigation into the two incidents with a view to apprehending and bringing those behind the killings to justice.

“I can confirm to you that in Kono Boue, five persons were killed by cultists, while in Isiodu, two persons lost their lives in another cult-related attack. Investigation has begun into the two incidents,” he added.