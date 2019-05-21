House Passes Bill Banning Plastic Bags

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to prohibit the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags.

The Committee of the Whole Tuesday considered the 3-clause bill sponsored by Hon. Sergious Ogun and it is ready to be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

The bill is for an Act to amongst other things; prohibit the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging.

It is designed to address the harmful impacts of plastic bags to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests, environment, wildlife as well as human beings and also to relieve pressure on landfills and waste management and for other related matters.

If the proposed legislation is becomes law, the use, manufacture, importation or sale of plastic bags will be prohibited and punishable. As such, retailers will rather sell with paper bags.

Also, whoever is apprehended for manufacturing plastic bags for the purpose of selling will be guilty of an offence.