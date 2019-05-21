Enyo Retail and Supply Graduates Mechanics from 2nd Edition of its Mech Tech

Enyo Retail and Supply, a customer-focused, technology-driven, fuels retailing company has graduated its second batch of trainees from its mechanics & technicians training academy, MECHTECH. The initiative is a corporate investment and skills development programme targeted at bridging the skills gap amongst mechanics in the Nigerian auto-repair industry.

As part of the program, the top 3 participants were gifted with a trip to the International Auto Mechanical Seminar and Exhibition, Dubai 2019. MECHTECH is an initiative to train and boost the capacity of up to 5,000 auto-mechanics over a 3-5 year period thereby increasing their capacity to trouble shoot, diagnose and repair high end vehicles thereby increasing their earning capacity.

Congratulating the graduates of MECHTECH 2.0 as this edition is called, the Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, reiterated the company’s commitment to the development of skills in the auto-mechanics sector – evidenced by their continued investment in this training event and the provision of tools and working capital for participants.

He said, “Our goal with MECHTECH, is to create a well-qualified workforce who have the ability to work with the latest technological advancements in the dynamic auto maintenance industry. We are proud to give these individuals a platform to add more value to themselves, their families and most importantly their customers through their trade. At Enyo, we invest in people and in learning, we care about the development of the sector”.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Lagos State Chairman and the executives of the Motormechs and Technicians Association (MOMTAN), the body for all the participants in the Enyo MECHTECH program for their support for the program and ardent interest in the development of their members.

On his part, the Chairman, Motor Mechanics & Technician association of Nigeria (MOMTAN), Alhaji Moruf Arowolo commended Enyo Retail and its continued commitment to up-skilling mechanics despite the difficult economic situation. According to him “Mechanic training is an important investment which is majorly overlooked in the skilled labour force. With initiatives like Enyo’s MECHTECH, I have the assurance that over a thousand of our members will have the perquisite skills needed to excel in auto-repair industry. I call on various stakeholders to emulate Enyo and support our members to improve the standard of automobile engineering in Nigeria”.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Ayeni Akinyemi expressed his appreciation of the MECHTECH academy training. According to him, “When we joined the academy, we were all simply mechanics and apprentices, but today I am very proud to say that we are now professional automobile technicians who have been trained to fix the latest cars, and we owe this to Enyo”.

Halima Adeyemi, a female auto technician and graduating student from MECHTECH 2.0 also stated, “This training has been a very rewarding experience. I started my apprenticeship a year ago, but with this training I have been exposed to various tools and learnt how to find out the actual cause of problems in a vehicle. I am more confident because of all I have learnt”.

With the graduation of MECHTECH 2.0 completed, Enyo Retail and Supply announced the commencement of MECHTECH 3.0 which would feature up to double the amount of women mechanics compared to previous editions. Enyo Retail currently operates fuel stations in the ENYO brand and colours in over 13 states including the FCT and is affiliated to Folawiyo Energy and other local and International partners.