Ramadan: Masari’s Wife Donates Foodstuffs to Orphans, Widows

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Hadiza Bello Masari, at the weekend donated assorted food items and clothes to over 300 orphans, widows and people living with disabilities to assuage their sufferings.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Funtua Local Government Area, Mrs. Masari said the gesture would help solve the immediate needs of the most vulnerable people during the Ramadan period.

According to her, “Orphans and widows are bedeviled with a lot of challenges; some of them cannot source for their daily meals while a lot of them have their own sad stories and gory tales. This is why I felt it is important to assist them.

“As Muslims, in the Holy Qur’an, the Almighty Allah has commanded and encouraged giving out assistance to the needy during this period.”

The governor’s wife urged them to have confidence in themselves and be determined to change their lives positively by engaging in any legal means of earning a living “instead of begging.”

She called on well-meaning individuals and political office holders in the country to provide similar assistance to people in their respective communities in order to reduce hardship among rural dwellers.

While pledging her unflinching supports to vulnerable persons in the society within her limited resources, Masari said: “This is part of my activities in the holy month of Ramadan to provide assistance to widows, orphans and other categories of needy.”

The first lady, however, admonished Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the security challenges facing the state and country, adding that meaningful development cannot be achieve in an atmosphere of acrimony.