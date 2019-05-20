Operators of Chinese Trading Centres Assures Nigerians on Quality Goods

Ebere Nwoji

The General Manager of the Lagos- based China Town Trading Centre, Liu Chang’an, has said the current move for total rebranding of the centre will bring about zero tolerance for entry of poor quality products into the centre.

Chang’an, who stated this at a recent press briefing to announce the centre’s rebranding, insisted that all brands entering the mall must be rigorously screened to ensure that Nigerians get nothing less than quality products.

He said his regime as manager of the centre looks forward to working with more Chinese companies to explore the Nigerian market, so that Nigerians can also enjoy quality Chinese goods and services.

According to him, his tenure, would also ensure that prices of goods and services marketed at the centre are better than what is obtained in the conventional market, adding that this would start with promotions at the centre every month.

He also said his administration was working hard to bring into different states in Nigeria, especially Osun state, Chinese investors that would site their factories in the state, to not only produce quality goods but also create employment for Nigerian youths.

“In China, there are three African study centres, we are working with the three for them to give us good factories, for us to go back and select good factories is not easy, we are working with them to do the selection for us,” he added.

Chang’an, who is also the Chairman, Huafei Group and the president and founder of institute of Nigeria China Development Studies at University of Lagos, stated that the management was about to sign MOU with Osun state because the state is peaceful and accepts investors.

He added that the factories would display their quality products here and China Town will attract them to set up their factories there.

“My target is to work with Nigerians to set up more factories but for now it’s not easy, in the next three years we want to make sure that this place is hot so we can have more products and factories.

“I told them that we will help them move their goods in Nigeria here but on the condition that they will set up their factories here if not we won’t help them,” he said.

Speaking on the quality of Chinese goods sold in Nigeria, he noted that low quality products were fast disappearing alongside China development.

“There are competitors now, no body has the monopoly of any product anymore.

“In China, 20 years ago, everything was low quality, an average person can’t buy good quality products but now everything has changed due to development.”