NIMN Restates Commitment to Economic Growth

Raheem Akingbolu

The National Institute Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has expressed its readiness to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy, by partnering with the federal government to achieve its set economic goals for the country.

The President/Council Chairman of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, Tony Agenmonmen stated this, in his address at the institute’s Annual General Meeting, held recently, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Agenmonmen, who admitted that though the nation’s economic environment had been challenging for members of the institute, with many members struggling to pay their subscriptions, however expressed the hope that the recent re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari might be the needed elixir for the nation’s economy to make a rebound.

The NIMN boss expressed the determination of the institute to take advantage of all opportunities, available from government policies, to give marketing practice a pride of place in the country.

On the progress made by the institute in the last one year, Agenmonmen, stated that the Council, under him , had been able to, “engage and interact with government at various occasions and all levels, with the aim of raising the profile of the institute in government quarters.

“Our inherited debt profile remains high. We have made concerted efforts to drive it down gradually. However, our strategy remains to rebuild the institute to be strong enough to be able to pay these unfortunate debts.

“We therefore appeal to you our creditors, including some retired employees and corporate organisations, to bear with us as we work hard on the balancing act of keeping the institute strong and drawing down the debts,” he stated.

Agenmonmen, also disclosed that the institute had, in the past few years, been able to develop a completely new database management system, capable of meeting members’ needs.

Meanwhile, the nation’s marketing practitioners have been urged to package agriculture and make it attractive as the nation’s creative industry.

Making the charge, in his Keynote Address at the event, the Chairman, Editorial Board and former presidential spokesperson, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi,

argued that the need to make the nation’s agriculture sector had become imperative since it remains the biggest non-oil sector window to grow the nation’s economy.

Adeniyi, in his address, titled, ‘Marketing Nigeria’s Non-oil Sector for Sustainable Growth and Development,’ observed that despite the nation’s entertainment sector being touted as the largest employer of labour, it does not have a growth potential that can match that of

agriculture, if the sector is well-harnessed.

“For instance, between 2017 and 2018, the value of exports in the cocoa sector increased by 33 percent to US$17.5milion, annually, while within the same period, the value of exports of oil seeds (sesame) increased by 52 per cent to US$274.5million,” he added.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the resolution of members to change the institute’s auditors at the end of the year.