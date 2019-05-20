Hope of glory in the face of demotion

In spite of their troubles, Ogene still believes his side can take the Cup route to land a continental spot at the end of the football season in Nigeria. With Nigeria’s four slots in CAF competitions restored, three teams will qualify to represent the country from the league while a fourth will emerge from the Cup winners.

The Port Harcourt-born defender who featured in each of Plateau United’s games in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in 2018 says once they are successful with their bid to avoid relegation, they will turn focus on the AITEO Cup.

“One thing about the season is this unpredictable nature so we just want to fight it out and make sure we escape relegation by May 26. After then, we have hopes that we will do well in the AITEO Cup and we will do better in the Cup to get a Confederation Cup ticket.”

The Tin City side have an easy fixture on paper when they welcome already relegated Yobe Desert Stars to Jos for Match Day 21 on Monday. Ogene however insists they have to be careful against the North Easterners.

“That they have relegated doesn’t mean they cannot cause problems so we will be ready to do our jobs professionally and make sure we get the three points at stake,” he concluded.

NPFL MATCH DAY 21

TODAY @4pm

Group A

Rangers vs Rivers Utd

Lobi vs Wikki Tourists

Kwara Utd vs Remo

Enyimba vs Tornadoes

MFM FC vs Katsina Utd

Insurance vs Sunshine

Group B

Plateau Utd vs Yobe Stars

Nasarawa vs Go Round FC

K’Pillars vs Delta Force

Akwa Utd vs A’Warriors

Elkanemi vs IfeanyiUbah

Gombe Utd vs Heartland