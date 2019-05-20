FG Appoints Yadudu as FAAN Managing Director

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The appointment, the president said, is with immediate effect.

The Deputy Director, Press & Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), James Odaudu, in a statement in Abuja Monday, disclosed that Captain Yadudu is to take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Mr. Saleh Dunoma.

The statement revealed that Yadudu was until his new appointment, the Director of Airport Operations of FAAN and an ICAO/ACI accredited international airport professional.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, and Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others, the statement said.