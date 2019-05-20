Edo Creative Hub: Obaseki to host Nigeria’s creative industry in Benin, woo investors to film, TV village

Set to open up the state to opportunities and attract investment from Nigeria’s booming creative industry, Edo State Governor will on Thursday, May 23, host stakeholders and investors in the industry, in the build-up to the commencement of the state’s Creative Hub, an expansive film village dedicated to the entertainment and film industry and allied sectors.

The stakeholders meeting, to hold in Government House, Benin City, is organized by the state’s skill development agency, EdoJobs and the Edo State Investment Promotion Office in partnership with the Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE II) and Trace TV.

Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the meeting is an avenue for industry players and investors drawn from the state, across the country and the Diaspora to learn about the numerous opportunities in the state, specifically at the Edo Creative Hub.

Dare, who is also Head, EdoJobs, said: “We are excited to have this stakeholders meeting as it will expose industry practitioners as well as investors to the opportunities in the state. The hub will cater for the needs of filmmakers, producers, directors, musicians, animators, music artists, and many others, who need a location fitted with state-of-the-art facilities to work at relatively low cost.

“The Hub is expansive and can be remodelled to whatever setting required for production. It also has a boarding facility and is located less than 30-minutes’ drive from the Airport.”

She added that the facility would come in compartments and investors will get the opportunity to take up different lots to develop studios or any other structure for use in the creative industry.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said that the facility is an investors delight and that prospective investors would get the opportunity to learn of the numerous opportunities at the Hub from the governor and also visit the site during the upcoming meeting.