Taraba to Unveil Legacy Gallery

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Taraba State Government Saturday said it would unveil a legacy gallery to commemorate the milestones of Governor Darius Ishaku recorded during his first term in office.

The state government added that the legacy gallery would be unveiled as part of activities to mark Ishaku’s inauguration for a second term in office as the governor of the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Impressive Enterprises (SIE), Jerry Irimiya revealed the plan yesterday while conducting journalists round the gallery, noting that the SIE would organise the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

Irimiya said the unveiling would feature customised exhibition of the administration’s action and achievement since its assumption of office in 2015.

He added that the world class timeline historic event would showcase the achievements of Ishaku across the nooks and crannies of the state crafted in gold and would be on display during the democracy day celebration.

Irimiya noted that the event holds high promises “to serve as an artistic pilgrimage for the generality of the people of the state and other categories of visitors including researchers and tourists.”

He said the legacy gallery was conceptualized as a world class timeline historic exhibition “to showcase the actions and projects of the Ishaku administration across the length and breath of the state.

“The achievements have been carved in gold plates and it would serve as an artistic pilgrimage for the people of the state during the democracy day celebration and other categories of visitors including researchers and tourists.”

Irimiya added that every visitor to the timeline would enjoy a variety of satisfaction arising from the corresponding creative artistic expressions of the governor’s achievements on display.

According to him, the whole experience would engrave the milestones in the minds of the visitors to the gallery.