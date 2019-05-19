Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Fades Out…..Shuns Social Events

If you want a human version of a star that briefly, brilliantly illumined the sky before losing its light and fading suddenly into relative nothingness, look no further than Uche Nwosu. The son-in-law of outgoing Imo governor Rochas Okorocha and candidate of the Action Alliance during the recent Imo governorship elections had had his reckoning with reality. No longer as popular as before, he has become a regular absentee at social events.

Having had his fifteen minutes of fame on the political scene, Uche now has to contend with being ignored and marooned, without a leg to stand on. Okorocha, his father-in-law who handpicked him as his successor is currently fighting his own battles. Some of those who flocked around him when the promise of victory sounded sweet have also returned to the APC or bent over to ingratiate themselves with incoming PDP administration. All in all, Uche is all alone; even as he bravely fights on to overturn the election verdict that ushered Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the new governor.

Recall that the Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress became a battlefield as Okorocha tried to impose Nwosu, an action fervently resisted by the national leadership of the party who pronounced Senator Hope Uzodinma the party’s standard-bearer. This led Okorocha to lead Nwosu and other disgruntled elements into the Action Alliance from which platform the latter contested and lost the gubernatorial elections.

Initially, he thought Okorocha would be there for him as he sought repeal at the tribunal but the latter, currently wrestling with INEC over his certificate of return as the winner of the Imo West Senatorial District election, has only paid lip service to his godson’s travails. With no one of higher influence to turn to, Nwosu has been gnashing his teeth in private. He slunk into the comfort of his anonymous cocoon.