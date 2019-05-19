Living Faith Church Donates Relief Materials to Nasarawa IDPs

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Living Faith Church (LFC) at the weekend donated two truckloads of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Andaha community in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The IDPs were attacked last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in their villages of Kichingbo, Mente, Ninda, Numa-Kochu, Ancho, Bayan Dutse, Pampam, Kambre and Gbunchu after killing 17 persons at Numa-Kochu village.

Consequently, the Living Faith Church arrived Akwanga LGA with two truckloads of relief materials made up of clothes, foootwears and blankets and donated same to the displaced natives of the Andaha community.

Handing over the relief materials to the senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial zone, Philip Gyunka, for onward distribution to the displaced natives, the chairman of the church’s relief materials allocation committee for Andaha community, Pastor Dangana Kwanaki, said the items were a donation from the humanitarian unit of the church.

According to the pastor, the relief materials were allocated to each of the affected villages based on the severity of destructions recorded in the given villages during the attack, hence the most severely affected village of Mente had the highest allocation of the relief materials donated to the displaced persons.

Also speaking, Senator Gyunka thanked the church for supporting his constituents at that critical moment of their life, even as he appealed to the displaced persons to take solace in God who will continue to support them in their trying moment.