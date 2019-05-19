Edo Communities Laud Sahara Energy, Vow to Protect Firm’s Facilities, Operations

The residents of Ajoki and Ajamimogha communities in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have commended Sahara Energy for its numerous Corporate Social Responsibility projects and contribution to the development of their communities.

In a statement by the two communities on Sunday, they expressed their readiness to protect Sahara Energy’s facilities and operations amid disruption campaigns planned by neighbouring communities.

The statement quoted the spokesman and Youth Chairman of Ajoki community, Mr Isaac Ajatiton, as saying during a press briefing that they are at peace with the operations of Sahara Energy because many of their youths have been employed.

Ajatiton was also quoted as saying that what they want is development and such could only happen when there is peace between the firms and host communities.

He said Sahara Energy has helped to extend electricity to their community, provide scholarships to deserving students and facilitated the provision of medical care for the elderly.

“We are very happy with Sahara Energy operations. The company has no problem in our community. Most of the things we asked them to do have been done,” he said.

Also eulogising Sahara Energy’s efforts in the local council, the spokesman for Ajamimogha and Trustee President Bawo Otikpere said they were prepared to protect facilities of Sahara Energy and other oil firms in their community.

Otikpere said it was to show appreciation for the good work of the oil firms.

“We have received many good things from Sahara Energy. Our people are happy and we want them to do more,” he was quoted as saying.

It was gathered that as part of its host community capacity development and youth empowerment projects, Sahara continues to drive economic growth through the award of service contracts and supply of materials and equipment required for the company’s operations.

Sahara has over 60 running service contracts with community contractors and several other purchase orders in addition to several vocational training and capacity building intitatives.