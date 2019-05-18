Scope FC Wins Maiden Edition of Trophy 5-A-Side  

Scope FC last Saturday at the Campos Mini-Stadium won the maiden edition of Trophy 5-a-side grassroots tournament after 11 weeks of a keenly contested tournament amongst 1, 080 teams.

For the third place match, Amsterdam FC of Obalende, Lagos, beat Rovers FC, Oyo 6-0 to emerge as bronze winners.

In an intensely contested final between Scope FC of Lagos and Ifayemi FC of Ile-Ife, Scope put up a good fight, getting a well-deserved 2-0 win over its rival in the second half after both teams failed to score in the first half.

In her remarks, Managing Director, International Breweries, Annabelle Degroot, appreciated the winning team saying “International Breweries is very proud of Scope FC as they embodied the tru

e Trophy values by tackling each challenge with panache, tenacity and zeal to win.

“With this tournament International Breweries has created an avenue for our consumers to talk about their favorite sport and be a part of it. With former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo as the tournament ambassador, Trophy continues to be associated with football, a sport most acknowledged for encouraging team spirit.”

Scope FC, were presented their cash prize of N3 million. They will also be given the opportunity to meet Samuel Eto’o, renowned African football superstar and participate in the continental finals taking place in Tanzania later this year. Third placed team, Amsterdam FC and second place Ifayemi FC were also presented their cash prizes of N500,000 and N1,000,000 respectively.

Although this maiden edition did not get to the six geopolitical zones, the selection process of the super fans who would accompany the Nigerian team to Tanzania was conducted nationwide with winners selected through a raffle draw during the finale. Four super fans have now been selected to accompany the winning team on an-all expense paid trip to Tanzania.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said that the tournament had shown the best of Nigeria’s grassroots football. “In these 11 weeks of the best of 5-a-side football, we have witnessed grassroots football development that is second to none. This maiden edition had teams drawn from Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Lagos States,” she said.