Nigeria’s Economy in Focus as African-Canadian Business Forum Holds

With the preparations for the 2019 edition of the African Canadian Business Forum (ACBF), peaking, organisers of the conference have informed that the discussion this year would centre more on Nigerian economy and surrounding issues, being the largest economy in Africa.

The conference billed to hold in October at the Nigerian Canadian Association Community Hall, in Canada, would equally be exploring options to strengthen economic ties between African countries and Canada businesses .

According to the organisers, the conference brings together not just Africans, but a diverse group of exceptional international entrepreneurs.

“It connects leaders with backgrounds in both the private and public sectors as well as explores opportunities to build stronger investments. The forum acts as both a coalition to promote new ideas, policies & initiatives and as a liaison between government and independent stakeholders.

“Overall, the platform sought to promote investments, trades, cultural and capacity building initiatives of countries.”

Speaking on the forum, one of the Nigerian speakers and Founder of Arise O Nigeria, Dr. Jonathan Daniel harped on the long term benefits of the forum for businesses.

He said: “This Conference is aimed at establishing mutual international relationship among African countries and to build a better future for both economies. Participants will sure find it rewarding both now and in the future”

Other Nigerian speakers expected to grace the weeklong event included: Professor of Clinical Law and Dean, Faculty of Law, Abia State University, Prof. Sampson Ihesiene Erugo, former United Nations Permanent Representative to Nigeria, Amb. Usman Sarki, among others.

The event will also witness the international edition of ‘Arise O Nigeria’ Annual leadership symposium and awards, to commemorate the United Nations day for poverty eradication.