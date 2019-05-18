New Porsche Cayenne S Coupé with 440 hp now Available

Porsche is launching another powerful addition to its SUV Coupé range: the Cayenne S Coupé. The model is available for order, with first units expected to reach the market in October.

A statement by the automaker said the 2.9-litre V6 engine featuring twin-turbocharging and developing 440 hp (324 kW) is at the heart of the new four-door sports car. The maximum torque of 550 Nm guarantees powerful acceleration, resulting in a time of 5.0 seconds from standing start to 100 km/h in combination with the standard Sport Chrono Package. This figure drops to 4.9 seconds with the three optional lightweight sports packages. The top speed is 263 km/h.

In addition to the Sport Chrono Package, the standard equipment includes speed-sensitive Power Steering Plus, 20-inch alloy wheels, Park Assist at the front and rear including reversing camera and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Porsche is extending the model range with the new Cayenne S Coupé. The previously announced models, the Cayenne Coupé with 340 hp (250 kW) and the Cayenne Turbo Coupé with 550 hp (404 kW), were shown at this year’s world premiere in March. The highlights of the brand’s SUV coupé include sharper proportions with a unique rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, two different roof concepts and a rear bench with the characteristics of two individual seats. The vehicle features a 2.16 m2 panoramic glass roof as standard or can be customized through an optionally available contoured carbon roof with typical sports car look.

Innovative six-cylinder engine with central turbo layout

The 2.9-litre twin-turbo engine of the Cayenne S Coupé delivers its maximum torque of 550 Nm across a wide engine speed range between 1,800 and 5,500 rpm. Both exhaust turbochargers have been arranged in a central turbo layout inside the cylinder V. This results in an engine with compact dimensions, allowing it to be installed in a lower position for a better centre of gravity and enhanced lateral dynamics.

The shortened exhaust paths between the combustion chambers and the turbochargers produce a particularly spontaneous engine response and a faster build-up in power. The exhaust manifold has been integrated into the cylinder head, which reduces weight and means that the manifold is surrounded by coolant. This ensures highly efficient combustion, particularly under full load.

More dynamic proportions and specific design elements

A roof line that drops significantly towards the rear also lends the Cayenne S Coupé a particularly dynamic appearance. This effect is supported by a fixed roof spoiler, accentuating the distinctive Coupé silhouette. The front windscreen and A-pillar are lower than in the Cayenne, courtesy of a roof edge that has been lowered by around 20 millimetres. Newly designed rear doors and wings broaden the shoulders of the vehicle by 18 millimetres, contributing to its overall muscular impression.

In each Cayenne Coupé model, a fixed roof spoiler is combined with the new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA). The spoiler is harmoniously integrated into the vehicle silhouette and extends by 135 millimetres at speeds of 90 km/h and above, increasing the downforce on the rear axle and thus enhancing driving stability.