HMO Total Health Trust Holds Business Forum

Leading Health Maintenance Organisation, Total Health Trust Limited recently held its annual business forum with this year’s edition focusing on value creation and wealth preservation by Nigeria corporates faced with a challenging macroeconomic landscape.

Among the topics discussed were healthcare trends and funding, Nigeria’s economic outlook for 2019 and how Nigerians can maintain financial fitness in trying economic times.

Speakers at the event were Nick Zaranyika; Chief Executive Officer, Total Health Trust Limited, Sakeenat Bakare; Executive Director – Business Development and Support Services, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers and Dr Andrew S. Nevin; Advisory Partner & Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria who delivered the keynote speech which provided an insightful and thought provoking overview of Nigeria’s economic outlook post the recently concluded elections.

Zaranyika, who spoke about healthcare trends and funding, said that cost of healthcare in Nigeria is exponentially increasing year on year partially as a result of imported inflation, among other factors. He emphasised the importance of companies subscribing to health insurance plans in order to protect against high unexpected healthcare costs, afford access to quality treatment and provide peace of mind to employees and their dependants

Keynote speaker, Dr Andrew S. Nevin said that Nigeria’s economic growth would be somewhat sluggish characterised by slow recovery while unemployment would continue to trend upward and that diaspora remittances, estimated at N25 billion annually would continue to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s foreign earnings.

To maintain financial fitness despite the bearish outlook, Sakeenat Bakare from Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers pointed out different ways individuals and companies c