Final Games of La Liga to Air Live on GOtv

Serie A matches too

Another pulsating La Liga season ends on Sunday with week 38 matches scheduled for live broadcast on GOtv. All the games, which kick off at 7 p.m., will be broadcast to GOtv Plus and Max subscribers.

Barcelona retained the title with three games to spare, travel to Eibar, while Atletico Madrid, who cannot finish lower than second, are also away at Levante.

However, the contest for Spain’s final UEFA Champions League spot is where all eyes will be. Valencia and Getafe, main rivals for the spot, are tied on 58 points, but the former has a better head-to-head.

Los Ches travel to Real Valladolid, knowing that a victory would secure the ticket for them but Getafe are at home to Villareal at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where they will hope for a win and a Valencia loss to claim the final Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, the race for Italy’s final two UEFA Champions places gets closer to its peak this weekend from Sunday 18 – Monday 20 May, as Inter, Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma take to the pitch in matches that will be broadcast to GOtv subscribers. Atalanta have a mountain to climb when they travel to Turin to face Serie A champions, Juventus. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men must get maximum points to be in control of their destiny.

AC Milan and Roma, both tied on 62 points in fifth and sixth places respectively, will hope to win their games while hoping a slip-up by Atalanta and possibly Inter Milan will enable them to move into Champions League places. Milan host already-relegated Frosinone, with the encounter showing on Sunday at 5p.m. on SuperSport Select 5. Roma face a tricky away encounter against 10th-placed Sassulo (showing today on SuperSport Select 5).