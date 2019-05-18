Fashola: FG’ll Complete Enugu-Onitsha Road by 2021

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has said that the federal government would ensure completion of the Onitsha section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Road project on the scheduled date of 2021.

The minister who was on inspection visit at the project site said that given the tempo of work going on at the site, he was not in doubt that the dream of the federal government of completing the work on record time would be accomplished.

Represented by the Federal Director of Highway Construction and Application, Mr. Yemi Oguntumiyi at the inspection of the road project at Umunya axis, Fashola said he was satisfied with the progress and the quality of work being done.

“President Buhari attaches importance to this road. It’s a critical project not only for the South-east but the entire country; that is why the President wants it completed on schedule.

“Considering the much the contractor has been mobilised and the equipment on site, we are optimistic that the work would be completed as planned. I’m satisfied with the progress and quality of work done so far,” he said.

Oguntumiyi further stated, “When the minister visited this project, the contractor assured him that the work would reasonably be done before the rainy season would set in proper. That is why we are here today to see how far he had gone.

The Federal Controller of Works, in Anambra State, Adeyemo Ajani whom was also on the inspection team said four kilometres out of 18 kilometres of the road had been completed.