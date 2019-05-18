Fadahunsi Challenges Yoruba Rulers

Senator-elect for Osun East Senatorial District, Prince Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, has described the latest security challenge in the South-west region as precarious and unacceptable, calling on Yoruba leaders and traditional rulers to rise up to the challenge. Fadahunsi in a statement by his media assistant, Sam Segun-Progress, said the recent cases of kidnapping in the South-west region called for immediate action before a negative reaction mar the fragile peace of the region. Fadahunsi said, “The increase in the rate of kidnapping and other heinous activities of cattle rustlers in the South-west could lead to a full blown war if the federal government through the security agencies remain reluctant in addressing it with every sense of patriotism and zeal. It is a known knowledge that the region is surrounded by herdsmen, who are seen with sophisticated weapons migrating from one place to another destroying farms and terrorising the people from village to village.

The Akure- Ilesa- Ife- Ibadan express way has become a dangerous path and internal roads in Oriiade and obokun local governments have become another den of criminals.” Fadahunsi, who recalled how a university lecturer was forced to pay over N5million to regain his freedom recently by the Fulani herdsmen that abducted him, also added that a lawyer was also kidnapped recently and made to cough out ransom by his abductors. “The bandits seem to be enjoying the oppressive lifestyle, because the security agencies seem to be failing or uncommitted to securing the lives of the people.