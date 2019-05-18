Ecobank Offers Cash for Used Pet Bottles

In marking its Sustainability Week this year, Ecobank Nigeria has asked residents of Lagos State to submit used plastic materials, soft drink and water bottles amongst others to its head office on Victoria Island, Lagos, in exchange for cash.

According to the bank, the idea was to removes non-biodegradable materials from the environment toward a healthy and safe living.

The bank stated that its target was to remove at least four million used plastic bottles from the streets and drains of Lagos through this initiative.

Other activities lined up for the week include a symposium for secondary school students in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt to teach the students lifestyles that exemplifies and encourages sustainability.

The bank via a statement reiterated its commitment to environmental sustainability for all. Its sustainability activities is part of the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Before now, the bank’s sustainability efforts had been commended and rewarded by stakeholders including the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

For instance, during the CBN annual awards for sustainability in 20018, Ecobank was recognised in four categories which included: Sustainability Bank of the Year; Sustainability Bank of the Year -oil and gas; Sustainability Bank of the Year -power sector and the Women Empowerment category – the bank was first runners up in all four categories.

The CBN Sustainability Awards – a part of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principle (NSBP), initiated in 2012, is an award that appreciates the efforts of financial service providers who have been able to successfully integrate social and environmental considerations into their operations, spanning across their processes and strategies.

Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, explained that it was in deliberate policy of the bank to embark on sustainable projects that impact people and the environment.