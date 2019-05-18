Allegri to Leave Juventus at End of Season

Juventus have announced head coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of this season.

Antonio Conte held preliminary negotiations with Juventus last month, in case they decided to part with Allegri, but Sky Sports News revealed that the former Chelsea boss has come close to agreeing on a deal to become the new manager of Inter Milan.

Speaking on Friday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once again rubbished rumours that he could head to Turin. He said: “I’m not going to Juventus or to Italy. I have two more years here. I’m not going to move, I’m satisfied here, I’m not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Manchester City.”

Allegri has led Juventus to four successive league and cup doubles and two Champions League finals during his spell in charge.

Speaking after their disappointing Champions League quarter-final defeat to Ajax in April, Allegri said he expected to stay next season.

The Italian will remain in charge for Juventus’ final two Serie A matches of the season, having already secured the title last month.