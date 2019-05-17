Youths, Professionals Converge on Nexford Training Programme

Ayodeji Ake

Over 150 youths and professionals came together recently to discover how a specialist business degree could help them succeed in the global workforce.

The crowd was filled with educational influencers, local businesses, current Nexford Learners; education enthusiasts slash fanatics and career experts.

The event spearheaded by Nexford, a next-generation, online university based in Washington DC, featured six panelists, two moderators and two speakers that ranged from renowned education specialists, and entrepreneurs who brought talks that ranged from the future of higher education in Africa, the value of education, benefits of acquiring a business degree, skills gap and graduate employability.

Speakers and power players included – Teju Abisoye, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Summy Smart, and Nadayar Enegesi.

It was a day filled with insights, emotion, inspiration, and passion as people got to listen first hand to the CEO of Nexford, Fadl Al Tarzi who enlightened them on the value of a business degree from Nexford.

Applications were also ongoing and scholarships were given out. The hall was packed with attendees while the exterior was transformed into sections for event registration, degree applications, examinations and career advisory by Jobberman. Informative videos about Nexford were enjoyed by attendees during breaks.

Tarzi gave facts and statistics to support why the institution feels Nigeria is ready for Nexford programs “Growing shortage of nearly a million university seats, the level of frustration with quality higher education, the fact that only 11 per cent of Nigerian employers feel graduates are prepared for the workplace.

“Data penetration rates are high. We feel that higher education should be affordable, accessible and high-quality, and help graduates add immediate value to society with a proven path to employment.”

Speaking to pressmen, Nexford Country Manager, Olamide Majekodunmi explained what the day was all about, “young people, coming together for a common cause. To better ourselves- to advance beyond the realms of what society expects of the average youth; beyond the constrains, the discouraging factors, lack of opportunities the societies we live in offer us. We are all here because we want to make an impact in our lives and in the lives of those around us.”

President of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs, Summy Smart also presented a speech on Education and Entrepreneurship inspiring attendees with his story and encouraging them to believe in the power of education and skills.

The highlight of the event was when winners of the BBA and MBA scholarships were announced after several pitches by interested attendees and a thorough selection process by judges.