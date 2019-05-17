WACOT Donates Materials to Farmers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

WACOT Company Limited yesterday said it has commenced the distribution of tractors, fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides and other farming tools to farmers in Katsina State at subsidise rate in order to boost food production.

The gesture, according to the company, is to complement the federal government efforts at revitalising the agriculture sector and ameliorate the plight bedeviling farmers in Nigeria.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ujwal Canta, who stated this while inaugurating the company’s Agricultural Centre in Funtua, said the centre would provide farmers with all the needed farming inputs at lower cost.

He explained that the agriculture centre, was among other reasons, established to promote efforts of stakeholders to improve and sustain food production, quality and quantity in Katsina State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“The agriculture centre would remain one of the top centres for all agricultural needs of the farmers ranging from quality seeds, fertilizer, insecticides, herbicides, tractors, farm mechanisation implement at subsidise rate.

“WACOT Limited is ready to help farmers produce more yield and improved agricultural products in Nigeria. WACOT Limited is in the best position to guide farmers on modern techniques in agriculture for better yield and optimum productivity,” Canta explained.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for revamping the agriculture sector, which he said helped WACOT to invest in agriculture that led to the establishment of a factory in Kebbi State “now one of the largest rice mill factory in Africa which produces rice comparable to the quality of Thailand.”

Earlier, the WACOT Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Mustapha Kabir, informed the gathering that WACOT Limited was established in 1997 as a ginnery in Funtua, adding that the company is now one of the top agricultural companies in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that the centre was established in Funtua to better the lives of farmers and improve the economic status of the country, calling on farmers in the state to patronise the centre.

On his part, the District Head of Mairuwa, Alhaji Sani Idris Sambo, commended WACOT management for alleviating the suffering of farmers and revolutionising the agriculture sector, appealing for the sustainability of the tempo.