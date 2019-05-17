Police Launch Operation Puff Adder in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In keeping with directives of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Delta State Police Command has launched “Operation Puff Adder” to curb criminal activities of as well as check their sponsors in the state.

Speaking during the launch of the operations in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command said the operation is aimed at repositioning the command for effective and efficient operations to curb incidences of kidnapping, robbery, cultism and other violent crimes in Delta State.

The CP disclosed that within his short stay in the state, the command has made modest achievements in crime fighting as it has arrested 92 suspects in connection with violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and cultism among others.

According to him, “within my short stay in this state, we have made modest achievements in crime fighting, we have been able to arrest 92 suspects in connection with violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism.

“Nine kidnapped victims were rescued and a total of 38 firearms and large number of ammunition were recovered across the state. Now, ‘Operation Puff Adder’ outfit will further ensure a safer environment for the people of Delta State.”

Adeleke explained that the new outfit would ensure that policing is taken much more closer to the people, adding, “it is aimed at taking policing in Delta State closer to the communities, with the area commanders and divisional police officers heading the teams in their respective area of operation, it will no doubt increase police visibility and shore up the response time to distress calls and serve as deterrence to criminals”.

He further disclosed that the operation will be under his direct control, adding, “the operation will be under my direct supervision. The personnel for this operation are drawn from the conventional police and tactical units such as Mobile Police Force, Special Protection Unit, Quick Response Squad, Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, State Intelligence and Investigation Bureau(SIIB).

He charged officers and men of the new special squad to be much more professional in their operations and ensure they operate within the ambit of the law and in a manner that project the image of the Nigeria Police Force positively in the eyes of the people