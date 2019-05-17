PDP Chieftain Denies Involvement in Adeleke’s Certificate Saga

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Mr. Ajayi Shuaib, who was alleged to have dragged Senator Ademola Adeleke to an Osogbo Federal High Court over his eligibility to contest for the governorship of the state, have denied his involvement in the saga.

Shuaib was widely reported to have dragged Senator Adeleke to the court in Osogbo to challenge his eligibility to contest the election without the prerequisite qualification for the seat of a governor.

However, yesterday, Ajayi, in a 16-paragraph affidavit sworn to at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, said: “On May 5, 2019, one Bukola Adewale came to my house at Agbeye in Osun State. I was not at home when he came, but he met my wife at home.”

According to him, “He spoke to me on phone while in my house that in respect of the job I was seeking that he had gotten it for me, and that my PDP membership card with passport photograph will be needed. I therefore directed my wife to give it to him.”

He noted further that “on May 10, 2019, the same Adewale called me again on phone to meet him in Osogbo,” adding that when they met in Osogbo, “he said the people we were to see were in Gbongan/Abere in Osogbo and we took taxi to meet him there

“When we got there, we met one lawyer, Oyagbile, who asked whether Bukola Adewale had explained the issue of the job with me, and I said yes.

“Also lawyer said I needed to sign some forms. He gave them to me and I signed same and he also collected my passport.”

According to him, the lawyer introduced himself to him as the person that contested for the Osun State House of Assembly seat on the platform of NCP.

Shuaib stressed that he was shocked to hear later that he (Shuaib) had sued the governorship candidate of the PDP, Adeleke, before a Federal High Court in Osogbo.

He contended that he “never inform anybody of his intention to sue anybody let alone the governorship candidate of the PDP, who I had always supported and voted for as my party’s candidate,” adding that he neither authorised his name to be used as an applicant in the suit.

Shuaib made it clear that he is from Agbeye Ward 6, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state and not from Eekoosin Ward 5 as deposed to in the suit against Adeleke.

While speaking on the matter yesterday, a member of the legal team of Adeleke, Niyi Owolade, urged security agencies to investigate last Monday’s litigation and the role played by Adewale.

He described the suit as myriad of frivolous petitions targeted at Adeleke, saying no amount of intentions will stop Adeleke from becoming the governor of Osun State soonest