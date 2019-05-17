New Movie Shadow Parties to Tackle Communal Clashes

Vanessa Obioha

Producers of the upcoming film ‘Shadow Parties’ Media Concept Studio recently gave out more details on what audience should expect when the film hits the cinemas soon.

According to the director Yemi Amodu, the film is an exposition on the communal clashes that exist in the country today.

“We have a story that is treating communal clashes which is reigning in the country now. We have the issues of herdsmen that border on insecurity. As a sociologist, I believe in the development of my environment and as a filmmaker my primary duty is to find out what you can do to better the society. The story is not only entertaining but it is didactic.”

Amodu who has cut his teeth in the film industry also threw more light on the title of the movie.

“In every conflict resolution, you consider three parties; the first and second parties who are the warring parties and then the third party is regarded as the shadow party. There are so many shadow parties in the country today who are benefitting from the communal clash. It is happening in the East, West and the North.”

He said the film is based on a true-life story with elements of romance and comedy while revealing that the film which is in post-production has already gulped close to N100m and will tour famous film festivals around the world.

Shot in Lagos, Ibadan and Akure cities, ‘Shadow Parties’ is a story about Aremu (Ken Erics) who hails from Aje, a town that neighbours Iludun, where his wife, Arike (Toyin Abraham) was born. Known for fratricidal wars, which had claimed the lives of Arike’s parents, the towns were one more time thrown into war after the kinsmen of Aremu decided to burn his wife and child claiming she was an enemy and also triggering a reprisal attack from the Iluduns led by Lowo (Yemi Blaq), Arike’s brother.

A paradox of communal clash, ‘Shadow Parties’ encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into blood business of arms and ammunition and of course the killings of innocent residents, which is an exposition of reality.

The film also stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro and International actors Magdalena Korpas and Lucien Morgan.