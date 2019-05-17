Eroton Provides Relief Materials to 4,000 Victims of Boko Haram, Herdsmen Attacks in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

More than 4000 victims of Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks in Adamawa State have received relief materials.

The materials were donated by the joint venture of Eroton Exploration and Production Company (EEPC) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) as part of efforts to mitigate the suffering of people displaced by these crises.

Flagging off the distribution Thursday at Chambaaji village of Yola South Local Government Area, the Head of Business Development, Eroton, Mr Dele Aikhionbare said the idea was to cater for victims and give them hope.

He said four local governments of Michika, Madagali, Yola South and Mubi will benefit from the first phase of the distribution, adding that other local governments affected will also benefit subsequently.

The Chambaaji villagers, mostly Fulanis, who were recently affected by farmers/herder crisis around Southern Adamawa and relocated to the Nana Asmau Nomadic Primary School, Chambaaji, Yola South LGA were the first to benefit from the gesture.

The villagers received items which include maize, mattresses, bedcovers, buckets, per boiled rice, vegetable oil, Millet, soaps, hygiene pad, mats, cooking pots, knife’s, sorghum, mosquito nets, tarpaulin and cloths.

Dele said the company had compassion on the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east and decided to go into a joint venture with NNPC to try and salvage the situation.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Engr Maikanti Baru, who was represented by Ogbonnaya A. Kalu, thanked Eroton, NEMA and Red Cross for assisting in the distribution of the items.

He said NNPC was compassionate about the sufferings of IDPs in the North-east and had developed the joint venture to bring succor to thousands of people displaced, especially women and children.

He said: “Baru has given us a mandate to provide for the needy, especially those affected by insurgents and other forms of crises in Nigeria.