BPGF, ACA Donates N1, 050,000 to Rotary Club of Lagos Island

Sunday Ehigiator

As an off-shoot from the just concluded Geetanjali; Voice of India event organised by Bhojpuri Pariwar Global Foundation (BPGF) and Assamese CulturalAssociation (ACA) in Lagos in a bid to give back to the people, they have donated N1, 050,000 to the Rotary Club of Lagos-Island to execute free cataract surgeries for 30 indigent Nigerians.

Speaking to THISDAY at the handover ceremony of the cheque recently held in Lagos, Geetanjali event Chairman, Mr. Amrendra Sinha said, “The Geetanjali event was done by two families; Bhojpuri Pariwar and Assamese families from two different districts in India.

“I had to bring them together and we did a very wonderful programme from which we generated some surplus funds, and that was also the target. We had an understanding with our sponsors that whatever surplus we generate would be extended towards the uplifting of the civil society of Nigeria.

“So part of the funds which we got was surplus, we have given to Rotary Club of Island towards cataract surgery; exclusively cataract surgery and this year they have done around 600 cataract surgeries.

“Their efforts prompted us to give them the donation, and I also belong to the club so it was easy for me to convince the two families to give them the donation to support them to do more.

“This donation we are given to the club today is valued at N1, 050,000 aimed for 30 surgeries at N35, 000 per surgery. After that we are planning to spend another N2 million on underprivileged people in Nigeria, and after that, whatever we have left would further be spent on underprivileged people as we don’t intend to save any of the surplus funds. We are spending all on charity.”

Also speaking with THISDAY, President Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotarian Raj Kumar Gulati said, “Rotary club of Lagos Island is currently carrying out various charity programmes and a lot of other projects and would never stop to contribute in our own little way to the Nigerian society which has harboured us.”