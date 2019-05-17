Akwa Ibom Gov Suspends Chairman of LG Service Commission

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has suspended the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Valentine Attah.

The suspension came just as the governor announced Wednesday the sack of the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Uduak-Inyang.

The suspension, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a press statement tagged “Suspension from Office” dated May 15, 2019 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

While no reason was given for the sack of Inyang, the letter suspending Attah linked the punishment to involvement in an unauthorised recruitment of persons into the Unified Local Government Service.

“The suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of the state audit on recruitment exercise. To this end, appointment of those who benefited from the said recruitment is hereby declared null and void.” he said.