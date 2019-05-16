Ogun LG Commissioner, Ojuko, Resigns

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and an associate of the outgoing governor, Chief Jide Ojuko, has tendered his resignation letter from the state cabinet.

Ojuko, in his resignation letter to the outgoing governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Adeoluwa Taiwo, titled, “Resignation of Appointment” and dated May 14, 2019, faulted a recent directive on “Obaship Issue” in some areas in Ota constituency “runs”, a development which he said was against his conscience and the wish and yearnings of the people he represented.

According to him, by carrying out the directives of the outgoing governor would make him an outcast among his people.

“At my age, this is avoidable. Recent events have made me believe that this plan may not be feasible if I have to continue serving in my present capacity as the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Sir, by my background as a civil and public servant, my training is to be obedient and loyal to my boss, but your recent directive on the issue of Obaship in some areas in Ota constituency runs is against my conscience and the wish and yearnings of the people that I represent. The ultimate, therefore, is that I shall become an outcast among my people.

“However, sir, I am pained to give a notice of my resignation to a boss I love so much.

“By my appointment, I represent the Awori stock, my local government and the entire state. After service, I will go back home and settle with total peace of mind.”

“I wholeheartedly thank you for the opportunity given me to serve in government during your second tenure as governor.

“I must confess, it is a golden and very rare opportunity, and for life I shall remain grateful.

Once again, you remain my political leader and brother, I thank you for the honour, love and the opportunity given to me to serve the good people of the Ogun state”, the letter read.