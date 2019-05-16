Interswitch Reveals Winners in Competition

Hamid Ayodeji

The organisers of InterswitchSPAK National Science competition, Interswitch Group have revealed the result of the National Qualifying Examination for the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 which was tagged ‘InterswitchSPAK SWITCH-A-FUTURE’.

The Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, explained that the competition was aimed at driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Nigeria.

According to her, the InterswitchSPAK programme includes a Masterclass, an Innovation Challenge and a TV quiz competition around STEM subjects and 81 finalists would emerge to compete at the InterswitchSPAK TV quiz competition for the prize of various levels of tertiary education scholarship funds worth N12.5 million.

Eromosele said, “The overall winner will be awarded a five-year scholarship in any tertiary institution, a laptop, a gold trophy and monthly stipends throughout the duration of the scholarship, all totalling N7.5 million.

“The second-place winner will be awarded a three-year scholarship, a laptop, a silver trophy and monthly stipends for the three years totalling N4 million, while the third place winner will receive a year-long scholarship worth N1 million, a laptop, and a bronze trophy.”

Also, the Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer explained that the organisation was pleased with the successful conduct of the examination which had over 50 per cent increase in student enrolment this year, compared to last year.

She added: “This goes to show that the effort and commitment put into the project is gaining traction. The examination process was managed by our technical partners, the Media and the National Examination Council (NECO).

“I am delighted at the results, as it shows that the examination was highly competitive and this crop of SS 2 science students can compete favorably with their peers in other parts of the world.

“For the students who wrote the qualifying examination, now they can visit the InterswitchSPAK portal to check their results.”