ICT Roadmap Has Improved E-Government, Says Minister

By Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, has explained that country’s ICT Roadmap has improved Infrastructure development, e-Government, industry development, capacity building, local content development and innovation.

He stated this during the second phase of sensitisation workshop on the National ICT Roadmap for the South- east, which had its theme: ‘The Role of the Private Sector in the Implementation of the Nigeria ICT Roadmap,” in Awka, Anambra State, recently.

The minister said the intention to develop the roadmap, was aimed at creating broad and flexible pathways to ensure that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) reaches all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Shittu, added that the sensitisation programme for the 2017-2020 roadmap was deliberately planned by the ministry as part of its post roadmap engagement, in furtherance of its desire to broaden continuous consultations with stakeholders in the sector.

“The Sensitisation Programme of the ICT Roadmap will serve as an avenue for private sector stakeholders and participants to cross-fertilise ideas and experiences, share innovations, build enduring partnerships so as to ensure the realisation of the vision of government in putting in the ICT sector,” the minister said.

He reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring that the ICT sector realises its full potentials as a viable alternative to diversification of the economy and weaning the sector away from oil.

The minister urged the private sector to embrace the roadmap and identify priority areas that would help them take appropriate action that would enable them achieve their aspirations.

“We fully recognise that developing the roadmap can only bring maximum benefits to stakeholders if it is effectively implemented and we shall continue to provide the required enabling environment, incentives, and support towards ensuring the growth and success of our Industry players,” Shittu stressed.

In his contribution, the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented the state governor, described the workshop as timely, noting that the state has complied with the use of ICT in government business.

According to him, “There is an increase in the state internal revenue from N475 million to N1.7 billion due to the introduction of ICT to government business in the state.”

In line with its aspiration to boost development in the country through ICT, the federal government recently inaugurated the National Technical Working Group on Mobile Big Data Analytics.

The inauguration was in line with the National Council on Communications Technology 2017 approval for the development and use of mobile position data for statistics and decision making by the public and private sector.

The inauguration, which was performed in Abuja recently, was to promote innovation and modernisation of national statistical systems, promote the use of data and analytics by government agencies and increase opportunities for a new data science service and jobs for Nigerian youth.

With the inauguration, it was believed that government would continue to work tirelessly through the Ministry of Communications to exploit new opportunities from big data by identifying new data sources available in the Nigerian environment and validating new methods for their use. It was also expected that the data deluge resulting in human activities, Internet of Things (IoT), could be transformed into actionable data that is capable of improving the quality of lives and conditions of the society as a whole.