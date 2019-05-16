Group Supports Education

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to improve academic excellence in Clegg High School, Lagos,

1994 graduates from the school recently donated a brand new printer and photocopying machine to the school.

Speaking at the event, the President of the group, Mrs. Moriam Shittu, said the silver jubilee was symbolic, stating that initially people didn’t really key into the idea of celebration, “but with continuous push, people keyed into the idea.”

Shittu said the Principal had complained that the school had challenges with the annex because it wasn’t fortified, thereby creating opportunities for burglars.

In her remarks, the School Principal, Mrs. Adeyemi Muslimat, commended the 1994 set for the donation, adding that the gesture displayed by the former students gladdened her heart.

She added: “The alumni came to my aid when I needed them services most. God will protect and bless them more. There have been donations from alumni, but when I assumed office as the School principal this is the first I am receiving donations from the alumni.”

Continuing, Shittu said: “I believe that subsequently, other alumnus will become interested and key into our dinner. The big celebration is that we will have an award and dinner night for 1994 set, we have some very vibrant members who are also goal getters.

“We were able to do this within 48hours and we spent N500, 000. The school principal told me that there is a signage fading off, a set fix it.”